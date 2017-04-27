Massive solar power development planned for Offaly bogs

Peatland in Offaly looks set to be part of plans for a large solar power development set to be announced today by the ESB and Bord na Móna, RTE are reporting this morning.

The companies say the project will provide renewable energy for thousands of homes, and will involve large swathes of bog being covered in solar panels.

They're planning to develop solar power at four locations in counties Roscommon, Offaly and Kildare.

The solar panels will be located on Bord na Móna land that previously used as peat bogs.

The companies have indicated that the reduction in the cost of solar technology has made it a more financially viable option for Ireland.

The partnership between the two companies aims to generate enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 150,000 homes.

The companies say they will be engaging with local communities and addressing any concerns that arise during the planning process.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.