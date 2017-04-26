Offaly school take part in AIB Build A Bank National Finals

Principal of Colaiste Naomh Cormac Brian Kehoe has passed on congratulations to the 'Financial Professors,' the school's Build A Bank team, which took part in the AIB Build A Bank National Finals in the RDS yesterday, April 25.

The team from the Kilcormac school were previously crowned winners at the Regional AIB Build A Bank competition, a victory that saw them earn a place in yesterday's finals.

AIB's Build A Bank programme challenges young people in transition year, presenting students with an opportunity to showcase their creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.

"Well done to Ms Cornally and all the students involved and thank you to Mary Kilmartin and Karen Kennedy from AIB in Birr for their support," Brian Kehoe said recently.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.