Talk aimed at tackling domestic abuse scheduled for Tullamore

The Men Ending Domestic Abuse (MEND) Programme for men who have been abusive within the context of their intimate partner relationships is scheduled to host a talk on the issue of domestic abuse in Tullamore next month.

The Programme is funded by Cosc, an executive office within the department of Justice, for the prevention of domestic, sexual and gender based violence. "We currently run five programmes in Waterford, Wexford, South Tipperary, Carlow/Kilienny and Laois/Offaly," MEND co-ordinator, John Doyle said.

MEND are holding two information seminars in May - one in Portlaoise on May 12 and one in Tullamore on May 26. "I think it'll prove to be a useful and interesting morning," John Doyle said.

Topics to be covered include:

The Choices Programme

From the Autumn of 2017 MEND (along with all other Domestic Violence Intervention Programmes) will deliver the Choices Programme to men who have been violent or abusive within their intimate partner relationships. The content and approach of this programme will be explored along with the opportunities it offers to referral agencies.

Integrated Partner Support Service

One-to-one support offered to the partners or ex-partners of the men attending the group programme continues to be an essential part of the service offered by MEND. Laois Domestic Abuse Services will present the work they do with the women they support as part of MEND.

Risk Assessment and Risk Management

A critical aspect of MEND is a commitment to appropriately assess and manage risk within the context of a behavioural change programme for men who have been violent or abusive within their intimate partner relationships. This involves a strong inter-agency aspect and includes issues around safety planning and child protection issues, both current and retrospective.

The Opportunities and Challenges to referring men to MEND

The programmes can only continue if referrals are made on a consistent and regular basis. Many men referred will not be suitable for a variety of reasons. In this session facilitators will look to those present to give feedback and support to optimise the number of referrals coming from both statutory and non-statutory agencies.

The programme will host an information session in Tullamore on May 26 in the Tullamore Court Hotel, and it will run from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

For more information, visit www.mend.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.