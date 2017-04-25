Part of M6 closed after crash at the Tullamore exit
A portion of the M6 Dublin-Galway motorway is closed westbound near Junction 5 Tullamore following a crash.
The accident happened at around 2pm and now the road is closed between Junction 4 Tyrrellspass and Junction 6 Moate East.
Diversions are in place and emergency services have been attending the scene for some time.
Reports suggest there is a significant presence of Emergency Services vehicles and personnel at the scene.
More as we get it...
