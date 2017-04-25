SIPTU members at Edenderry Power Station vote to suspend strike action

SIPTU members in Edenderry Power Station have suspended all industrial action at the plant in order to facilitate an engagement at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) aimed at resolving the dispute at the company.

SIPTU Organiser, John Regan, said: “Further to a meeting of the Labour Court yesterday, Monday, April 24, it was agreed that engagement between the parties in this dispute should take place with the assistance of the WRC over the following eight weeks.

“In order to facilitate this process, the Labour Court requested that work should continue at the site during this period. Our members have agreed to this request and have suspended all planned industrial action," he added.

The dispute is in relation to the Bord na Móna subsidiary refusing to accept that a collective bargaining agreement signed in November 2013 covers members' right to have their basic pay increases negotiated by SIPTU representatives.

