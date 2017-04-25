Sinn Féin to host 'End Health Chaos' meeting in Offaly tonight

Sinn Féin is continuing its campaign for an Irish National Health Service with a series of engagements today in Co. Offaly, concluding with a public meeting ‘End Health Chaos’ tonight at 8pm in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore.

Health spokesperson for the party, Louise O’Reilly TD said:

"I am delighted to join my colleague Carol Nolan TD today in Offaly."

"For the last number of weeks, we in Sinn Fein have taken our campaign for an Irish National Health Service on the road and have already visited Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Westmeath, Cork, Clare, and Limerick," she said.

"We are spending today in Offaly and will be conducting a series of engagements including with ambulance service workers, primary care staff and INMO representatives."

“We will conclude with a public meeting ‘End Health Chaos’ tonight at 8pm in the Bridge House Hotel.

Sinn Féin is campaigning for an Irish National Health Service and an end to what O'Neill called "the chaos in our hospitals."

"We want to hear from as broad a range of voices as possible. I would encourage people to come out and make their voices heard at our public meeting tonight,” she concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.