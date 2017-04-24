Offaly Cathaoirleach calls for rethink on traffic calming measures in the county

Cathaoirleach of Offaly county council, Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick, is calling on the council to change the policy on traffic calming and to allow for the introduction of raised pedestrian crossings and speed ramps in towns and villages around the county.

Cllr Fitzpatrick says he has been contacted by a number of areas around the Edenderry Municipal District regarding speeding through residential areas and residents are very concerned for the safety of children and the elderly in these areas.

These speed-reducing measures are already in place in other counties, and indeed, Cllr Fitpatrick said, "as is in my own town of Portarlington as motorists who pass through the town will see when you cross over the river into Laois, raised pedestrian traffic calming is in place to reduce speed."

"I will be writing to the Director of services with the responsibility for roads stressing the importance that this huge issue be brought before the Roads Strategic Policy Committee for discussion in the near future," Fitzpatrick concluded.

