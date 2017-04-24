WEATHER: Winter returns as weather takes a turn this week

The Offaly weather is expected to take a turn for the worse this week with a forecast of wind and wintry showers throughout the country.

Temperatures look set to plummet after a number of weeks of mild and settled conditions. It will be mostly cloudy today with outbreaks of rain, but there is also a risk of hail and some showers could be heavy.

It will be much colder this evening with fresh and gusty northwesterly winds taking hold. Showers will be most frequent over Connacht and Ulster tonight, while a risk of thunder is most likely in northern and western coastal counties.

Temperatures will drop to lows of 0 to +3 degrees tonight with frost in places.

Occasional showers and wintry conditions will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, while temperatures look set to pick up again slightly on Thursday, but the weather will remain changeable and unsettled.

Wet and windy weather will arrive from the Atlantic on Friday, with heavy rain and strong south to southwest winds forecast for much of the country.

