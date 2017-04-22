Offaly band to appear on RTE's Ray D'Arcy Show tonight following viral hit

Offaly trad band Ruaile Buaile are set to appear on tonight's Ray D'Arcy Show on RTE following the huge online success of their cover of dance anthem, Maniac 2000.

WATCH: Offaly band perform unbelievable Irish trad cover of iconic dance anthem 'Maniac 2000'

The band took to social media to say, "we will be making an appearance on The Ray D'Arcy Show show tonight, so tune in to RTÉ One from 10:30pm."

Their performance on the RTE chat show comes on the back of the massive reaction to their Maniac 2000 cover, which has now attracted more than 180,000 views on YouTube, and was trending on the video sharing website last week.

Also on the show, former Eastenders star Shane Richie will discuss his current role in the play Not Dead Enough at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

GAA star and fashion entrepreneur Paul Galvin will also appear, while Nationwide presenters Mary Kennedy and Anne Cassin will talk about the show's continued success, and outspoken Catholic priest Fr Tony Flannery will talk about defying the Vatican.