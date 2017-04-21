For one last night this Sunday - Tullamore Gospel Choir in concert

Tullamore Gospel Choir will perform one final time on Sunday, April 23 for a Final Reunion Concert.

What is sure to be an excellent performance by the multiple award winning choir will take place in the Tullamore Court Hotel at 8pm.

Tickets priced at just €10 are available from the Tullamore Court Hotel or by calling 085 1916 416.

According to the choir's former Director Brendan Keeley, the concert is being staged to celebrate everything that the choir achieved in its 12 year lifespan.

It won the Sligo International Choral Festival two years running, perfomed at the GAA All Stars on TV, raised thousands for charities both home and abroad as well as performing sell out concerts, making albums and more.

After costs, all proceeds from the concert will go to local charities.

This is sure to be a very popular concert as the choir are sure to go out on a fantastic high.