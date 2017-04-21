Man released by Gardai following serious Offaly crash

A man has been released from Portlaoise Garda Station without charge following his arrest in the aftermath of last night's (April 21) serious road crash between Bracknagh and Portarlington, Midlands 103 have reported.

The crash, involving three cars, happened on the R419 at around 5pm on Thursday, and left a mother, the driver of one of the vehicles, and her two young daughters needing hospital treatment.

SEE ALSO: A mother and two children hospitalised after serious crash on Offaly road

One of the girls, a seven-year-old, sustained injuries that were initially thought to be critical, but now appear to be serious and non-life threatening.

The man arrested was the driver of another car involved, and it's understood the crash happened when one of the vehicles attempted to overtake another.

The road has now reopened following a forensic examination and investigations are ongoing.