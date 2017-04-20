A mother and two children hospitalised after serious crash on Offaly road

A woman and two children have been hospitalised after a three car crash near Bracknagh, Co. Offaly this evening.

They were the occupants of one of the vehicles, while the male driver of another car involved in the collision has been arrested. He is currently being questioned at Portlaoise Garda Station, according to Midlands 103.

The mother and children, both girls, are being treated at Tullamore Hospital.

It’s understood the collision occurred while one of the cars was overtaking another at around 5pm on the R419 road between Bracknagh and Portarlington.

Gardai and fire brigade officials were stopping traffic leaving Portarlington this evening as the road was closed, and it's understood it will now remain closed for much of this evening as a forensic examination takes place at the scene.

More as we get it...