CRIME: Two masked men break into Offaly shop

A quantity of cash and a cigarette machine were stolen after two masked men broke into a shop in Clonygowan this morning, Thursday, April 20.

The break-in occurred around 2.30am this morning when two men in balaclavas forced their way into Linda's shop in the sleepy Offaly village.

They proceeded to take a cigarette machine and a quantity of cash, before making their get away in a dark coloured vehicle.

The alarm at the premises was activated during the crime, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí at 057-86 74100.