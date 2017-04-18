Gardaí seek information after horrifying knife and baseball attack

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of an attack, in which two people were set upon with a knife and baseball bat at their home, over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, Midlands 103 have reported.

The incident allegedly occurred around 2am on Sunday when several men approached a house in the Glen Estate at Kilnacourt Woods near Portarlington on the Laois/Offaly border.

The victims both sustained injuries to their hands during the shocking ordeal, while the assailants are also reported to have damaged two vehicles, which were parked in the driveway adjacent to the house at the time.

Any witnesses or those with information surrounding this horrific attack are being urged to contact the local Gardaí in Portarlington on 057-8623112.

