Edenderry Tidy Towns hosting 'Spring Clean Up' this weekend

Edenderry Tidy Towns are having their annual spring community clean up this coming Saturday, April 22, and are inviting anyone with a spare pair of hands to come up and help out.

The group will meet at the Town Hall, O'Connell Square, at 10 am, and will proceed with the clean up until 12 pm.

"We ask all clubs, groups and businesses in the town to show their support and turn out for 10 am," Secretary Noel Cribbin said.

There will be two skips kindly sponsored by Offaly County Council available during the two-hour period, and will only accept large items like large electrical goods. Absolutely no household rubbish, grass cuttings are allowed in the skips.

The committee will have stewards on duty, and Noel Cribbin says this is "a great opportunity for residents' groups to get their season going and make a positive start to the year."

"Bags and gloves will be supplied on the day and we look forward to all your support," he concluded.

