Offaly Macra Na Feirme to host mental health discussion

Offaly Macra Na Fierme are hosting a discussion on mental health this week on Good Friday, April 14, at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore at 7.30pm. The aim of the event is to highlight the topic of mental health, identify key indicators that people should be aware of, and ascertain how isolation and indeed rural isolation can be a push factor leading to the weakening of an individual's mental health.

On the night, there will be two guest speakers and both will share their personal experiences and explain how they have overcome the challenges surrounding their mental health. Following on from these personal accounts, the organisers will also be showing the film, 'Pilgrim Hill,' a 2013 film depicting rural isolation and its consequences on our mental health.

The final speaker on the night will be Michelle Coyne, a representative from SOSAD (Save our Sons and Daughters), a local support organisation dealing with suicide awareness and supporting families following the loss of a loved one by suicide.

Macra Na Feirme is a rural youth organisation for people between the ages of 17-35. One of their roles is to act as a support for young people and provide a social outlet to those who may not have access otherwise.

“We feel this is a night that will benefit everyone regardless of age, gender or background,” organisers have said.

