Offaly based skydivers break multiple world records in California

The Irish Wingsuit Team, who are based at the Irish Parachute Club in Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly, have smashed a host of world records after a series of death-defying skydives in California.

Last week, the three-man team of Stephen and David Duffy from Kildare, and Marc Daly from Armagh, took on the challenge to skydive from 35,000 feet wearing unique oxygen-assisted wingsuits.

This is a video posted to the Irish Wingsuit Team's Facebook page of the three men during a training exercise.

On Saturday, they began with practice dives and steadily increased the altitude from an early jump from 13,000 feet, to 28,000 feet, which would have been short of the records.

They spent Sunday climbing On Sunday climbing again, this time to 35,000 feet, the daring trio made the leap for the record books.

They endured the -60 degree temperatures, and an environment that would have only supported life for seconds without the oxygen equipment, and in the process, secured an FAI World Record, three Guinness World Records, two European Continental Records and three Irish national records.

Once back on their feet, the lads had to re-hydrate and were soon flown home to Ireland by sponsors Aer Lingus. They took to social media to say, "We have all arrived home now safe and sound. We can't thank you all enough for your support and of course our sponsors Aer Lingus who brought us home in extreme comfort, FlexiTog who kept us warm and GoXtreme ActionCams by Easypix who supplied top notch cameras. Also a big shout out to all the crew at SkyDance SkyDiving and the Discovery Channel production crew."

