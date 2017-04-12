Offaly woman uses Snapchat to raise €30,000 for Crumlin Children's Hospital

Offaly woman Angela Mahon has orchestrated an incredible fundraising campaign through social media app, Snapchat, raising over €30,000 for CMRF Crumlin, which provides vital funding for Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

The Tullamore mother used her website Truzees and its social media presence to create The Mum Brigade. These 35 women, over the course of a week, took over the Truzees Snapchat account and told their stories and discussed the issues facing mums in Ireland, including post natal depression, teenage pregnancy, IVF and working mums - a series that was both honest and hilarious at times.

The shrewd founder of Truzees, Angela, decided to enlist the services of some heavy-hitting bloggers and social media personalities, like Pippa O'Connor, to get the message out there.

The group ran giveaways and spoke openly about parenting to draw in thousands of followers, inviting them to donate €4 through a text to CMRF Crumlin.

Showing the power of social media, and Angela Mahon's eye for success, the Mum Brigade raised a total of €30,822 in just one week.

Truzees also have books and other products on sale from their website, and they say they are "all about giving you the opportunity to create, celebrate and cherish the baby to toddler milestones and memories."

"We are passionate about promoting the true to life aspects of parenting and want to bring the ordinary tales of life's milestones to the extraordinary."

They design, manufacture and distribute a range of design-led products and kits to nurture that parenting process, and they claim that their products are "designed to bring humour and function to the baby gift industry.

See more at www.truzees.com. You can also donate to Crumlin Children's Hospital by clicking here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.