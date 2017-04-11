Daingean Heritage Fair looking for stall holders for summer festival

The organisers of the Daingean Heritage Fair in Co. Offaly are looking for people to come forward if they would like to be part of this unique summer event.

They are looking to hear from anyone who would like a stall or provide a demonstration showcasing an aspect of Ireland's Heritage.

They say this could be beekeeping, cider pressing, butter churning, textile spinning, broom making, wood turning to name but a few.

The Daingean Heritage Fair is due to be held on Sunday, June 4, 2017.

For more information you can contact Gillian on 087-7476589.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.