Women have revealed the biggest fashion mistakes made by men

Get your socks off! That’s the message from Irish women in a survey released today from Mycosan Fungal Nail. That's because men wearing socks and sandals is considered the very worst fashion faux pas and ultimate turn off for Irish women.

The sock/sandal look was closely followed by the infamous ‘mun’ or man bun, while in third place was the 'too tight' t-shirt.

The in-depth esearch also showed 58% of Irish men and women agree that fungal toenails are a huge turn off, with body odour (78%) and bad breath (71%) also featuring prominently in the poll. A further 28% said they would strongly consider not dating someone if they found out they had a fungal nail.

The serious reason behind the poll, which has revealed some light-hearted results, is the fact that one in four of us will get fungal nail at some point, with men being up to three times more likely to have a fungal nail infection than women.

Mycosan Fungal Nail have also issued a list of things people can do on a practical level to avoid such an infection, and avoid repelling the opposite sex.

The 11 tops tips are: Trim your toenails; Prevent infections; Go Barefoot; Keep your feet clean and dry; Protect your Feet; Use Sunscreen; Get rid of the callus; Treat your Feet; Ditch the polish; Avoid sharing footwear; Visit your Foot Health Professional.

Fashion blogger and TV presenter Ciara O’Doherty said, “I love when it’s time to swap the boots for sandals, but I also make sure my feet are worthy of what they’re slipping into. No one wants to have to hide their feet, especially on the beach so make foot upkeep part of your routine and then you just have to decide which pair of fabulous sandals to treat yourself to this Spring/Summer."

For more information, you can visit www.mycosan.com.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook