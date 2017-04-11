Offaly women's bra habits revealed in new survey

As part of a campaign to promote the importance of wearing a well fitting bra, Burgess Department store in Athlone conducted a revealing survey of women in the Midlands and asked them to be honest about their bra habits.

Some of the headline figures included the fact that almost 40% of women do not know their own bra size, while these were some of the other results:

- 63% of respondents claimed they knew their bra size, with a 37% not knowing or not sure.

- However, 64% of all women who responded hadn’t had a professional bra fitting in 12 months or more, with 28% admitting that it had been so long they couldn’t remember when!

- 32% of women who responded hadn’t updated their bra drawer and bought a new bra in 12 months or more.

- While 63% claimed to know their bra size, 40% of respondents admitted experiencing some kind of discomfort when wearing their bra with straps that slide being the commonest complaint of 52%.

- Just 13% reported no discomfort when wearing their bra.

- When it came to sports and exercise and wearing a sports bra, a whopping 43% of ladies claimed not to own or use a sports bra at all with just 14% saying they always wear a sports bra when exercising.

Commenting on the survey results, resident bra fitting expert and lingerie consultant at Burgess Department Store in Athlone, Veronica Mc Donald said, “This was a really revealing exercise and which confirms that while many of us think we’re wearing the correct size bra, many of us are not."



“Lots of factors can cause a change in our bust size and shape - age, weight fluctuation, illness, pregnancy, so to ensure maximum comfort when wearing our bras at all times, a regular bra fitting every 6 months is very important," Veronica added.



“Women have been told many times that what we wear underneath our clothes is just as (if not more) important than the clothes themselves. Wearing the wrong bra can ruin an outfit and be extremely uncomfortable. A bra that fits correctly will lift your bust, improving your posture and also making you look slimmer as it makes your waist appear smaller. Still, this survey confirms that many women continue to make bra mistakes every day," she said.

“So there’s is a lot of work to be done to educate women how to best look after our bras and breasts.”

Burgess Department Store has more than 100 sizes of bra, and can help women get the correct fit for them. Veronica Mc Donald said: “Women naturally feel more confident when they look their best – which they do when they wear properly fitted lingerie and that is why we specialise in the bra fitting experience. We want every woman to look and feel her very best every time she leaves our fitting rooms with a new bra.”



In addition, appropriate breast support is especially important when exercising too. Breasts move during running, which can often lead to breast pain. Sports bras are effective at reducing breast movement and can therefore reduce breast pain caused by excessive motion.



Burgess in Athlone offers a discreet and expert complimentary bra fitting service, and a Bra Fitting Fortnight runs from April 13 to April 29 where they offer 10% off any bra purchase with bra fitting.

