All-Ireland marketing package launched for Offaly’s fine food producers

The Fine Food and Drink Pavilions at the Great Game Fairs of Ireland at Shanes Castle and Birr Castle in the summer are always a huge attraction for the public and offer food and drink producers a fantastic market place for their products. But this year it is set to give local producers an even greater opportunity at an even better price.

Game Fair Director Albert Titterington explains: “This year we are launching a unique big value all-Ireland marketing package for County Offaly’s fine food producers which includes exhibition stands at both fairs giving a ‘face to face’ selling opportunity to over 50,000 consumers, and Titterington urged local traders and entrepreneurs to get a ‘slice of the foodie action’ at the Shanes Castle and Birr Castle Fairs.

“As well as this, these Co.Offaly products/brands will be promoted to over 100,000 people in the leading magazine, Irish Country Sport & Country Life. With so much uncertainty over Brexit, this is a huge opportunity to easily and cost effectively target a huge all Ireland audience of potential customers,” Albert added.

"It’s so easy for Offaly’s food entrepreneurs to get on board with this package for the two fairs and magazine promotion. A simple phone call can start the ball rolling and if interested, you can contact 02844839167 or email irishgamefair@btinternet.com.

The Food Festivals at the Irish Game Fair take place at Shanes Castle, Antrim, on June 24 and 25 June, and you can read more about that event at www. irishgamefair.com.

The Irish Game & Country Fair at Birr Castle, Co Offaly takes place on August 26 and 27 and more information is available at www.irishgameandcountryfair.com.

