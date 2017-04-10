€10,000 prize on offer in water conservation Tidy Towns competition

Irish Water is advising Tidy Towns Committees in Offaly that the closing date for submission of entries into the 2017 Irish Water Tidy Towns Value Water Awards is Thursday, May 25.

These awards recognise communities that have made a strong commitment to water conservation and water protection. The national water utility is offering a prize fund of €10,000 for the winners of the Awards which includes a national prize of €2,000, four regional prizes for Best Large Town winners of €1,000 and four regional prizes for Best Small Town winners of €1,000.

Included amongst the winners of last year’s awards was the Skerries Tidy Towns group who won the Irish Water National Value Water award. Skerries also won the Best Large Town category and Abbeyleix won the Best Small Town category in the Midlands and East Region.

The closing date for entries into this year’s awards is Thursday, May 25 and entry forms can be downloaded from ‘The Competition’ section of www.tidytowns.ie.

