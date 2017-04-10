Firefighters needed in County Offaly station

Offaly Fire & Rescue Service are seeking candidates to fill the position of a retained firefighter at Ferbane Fire Station. Candidates must possess a suitable level of education to enable them to undergo the appropriate training and to perform the duties of a firefighter to a high level.

Candidates will be required to undergo a practical fire fighter suitability test in addition to a literacy and numeracy test.

A retained firefighter must live and work within a remit of a 1.5 mile radius from their Fire Station to be acceptable to the Council and Chief Fire Officer.

Candidates must hold a full clean driving license for Class B vehicles.

Closing date for applications is this Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 4pm, and for more information on how to apply, simply click here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.