Astonishing 'Ten Tonne Ballerinas' set for CQMS Tullamore this month

For budding Bob the Builders during the Easter Holidays, Ireland's Construction and Quarry Machinery Show (CQMS’17) is the place to be on April 21 and 22. The event welcomes trade stalls from all over the world, but the famous dancing diggers will attract most attention at Molloy’s Quarry, Tinnycross, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

CQMS’17 is a digger dreamland covering 100,000 square metres featuring the world famous JCB Dancing Diggers, 2 live demonstration zones, mega machines, the Dinky Diggers, and an exciting air display on April 22, and Kids under 12 go FREE. Tickets are from €20 on Eventbrite.

Described as JCB’s Ten Tonne Ballerinas, the Dancing Diggers will perform throughout the 2 days. They have been described as a down to earth version of the Red Arrows; they have curtsied for the Queen; pirouetted for TV and thrilled thousands all over the world. The moves that really draw gasps see the drivers form up and use their hydraulics to turn their machines into sculptures. Buckets and shovels become acrobatic arms, lifting the machines clear of the ground and performing hand-stands.

The Live Demonstration Zones allow visitors to view mega machines and masterpieces of engineering at work in an actual quarry. 16,000 tonnes of stone will be excavated, crushed, screened, washed, loaded, dug, loaded, moved and tipped by a large range of different machines in the Quarry Demonstration Zone and the Construction Demonstration Zone both with viewing platforms.

On Saturday April 22, which is the ideal day for families, visitors will be treated to an exciting air display by AerDynamics and 5-time Irish aerobatic champion Eddie Goggins. This is scheduled for 2pm (on Saturday April 22 only) and has been described as thrilling, gravity-defying, and truly jaw-dropping flying. There are lots of food options available for families and it promises to be a great day out.

Ireland is a hub of quarry equipment; manufacturing and engineering. 65% of the world’s crushing and screening equipment is produced in Ireland so it makes sense for this International show to take place on Irish soil. Confirmed headline sponsors include AIB Finance & Leasing and Total Lubricants, represented by their Irish distributor partner Finol Oils Ltd. See www.machinerymoversmagazine.ie/cqms for more information.

