Offaly Councillor welcomes new €5 million Government grant to retrofit homes

Independent Offaly County Councillor Noel Cribbin has welcomed a new multi-annual scheme to provide financial support to people who want to upgrade their homes to an ‘A’ rating on the Building Energy Rating (BER) scale.

The allocation of €5m to the scheme this year was announced this week by Communications, Climate Action and Environment Minister Denis Naughten.

The money will fund major energy efficiency upgrades to homes and low carbon heating systems and will be administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

The scheme will meet up to half the cost of upgrades for individual householders.

Minister Naughten said: “The focus of the new scheme is on the residential sector. I have secured €5m in grant funding that will be ring-fenced for people who want to bring their home up to an A on the BER scale.”

“To support Ireland’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable heating technologies, there will be no grants for fossil fuel based systems under this scheme.”

“Deep retrofit is a significant upgrade to bring a home as close as possible to Nearly Zero Energy Building standards. People live in a wide variety of homes across a broad swathe of locations and they live in very different circumstances, be they homeowners or renters.”

Full details of the scheme are available by clicking here.

