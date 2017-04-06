Second 24-hour strike taking place at Edenderry Power Station today

Staff at Edenderry Power Station are holding their second bout of strike action in ten days as they take to the picket line today in a dispute over pay.

SIPTU members at the Bord na Móna-owned peat burning station were out picketing at the gate of the plant early this morning, as the Power Station was once again taken off the national grid for a full day.

SIPTU have said the dispute is over bargaining powers for workers, while workers at Edenderry claim they are paid €15,000 less than staff at comparable generating units, and have not received a pay increase in almost a decade.

