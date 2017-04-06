A&E overcrowding persists at Tullamore Hospital
Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore
The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures reveal that 32 patients are waiting on trolleys or in already full wards for a proper bed at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, the joint second highest number in the country. Just Univeristy Hospital Limerick has more people awaiting a proper hospital bed today with a figure of 39.
20 of the patients in Tullamore A&E are waiting on trolleys today, the INMO report shows.
Across the border in Laois, 15 patients are awaiting beds on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital.
In Mullingar Hospital, 9 patients are on trolleys, while a further 16 are in already full wards awaiting a bed. The highest individual numbers nationwide were recorded in University Hospital Limerick where 39 people are waiting on a bed.
Nationally, according to the INMO figures, 462 patients are waiting for a hospital bed today on trolleys or in full wards.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on