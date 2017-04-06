A&E overcrowding persists at Tullamore Hospital

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures reveal that 32 patients are waiting on trolleys or in already full wards for a proper bed at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, the joint second highest number in the country. Just Univeristy Hospital Limerick has more people awaiting a proper hospital bed today with a figure of 39.

20 of the patients in Tullamore A&E are waiting on trolleys today, the INMO report shows.

Across the border in Laois, 15 patients are awaiting beds on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital.

In Mullingar Hospital, 9 patients are on trolleys, while a further 16 are in already full wards awaiting a bed. The highest individual numbers nationwide were recorded in University Hospital Limerick where 39 people are waiting on a bed.

Nationally, according to the INMO figures, 462 patients are waiting for a hospital bed today on trolleys or in full wards.

