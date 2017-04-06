Offaly singer in the running for 2017 Trench Award

Offaly’s Emma Quinlan has been selected as one of the six finalists for the Trench Award 2017, which will be conferred at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Sunday, May 28.

Now in its fourth year, the Trench Award is a bursary which aims to assist young singers and musicians, from the Midlands and Mid-West, who are pursuing a career in professional performance in the field of classical music.

The soprano from Durrow, will compete in the Gala Concert alongside fellow soprano Ecaterina Tulgara (Westmeath), violinist Richard Thomas (Kildare), tenor Conor Gibbons and bass-baritone Kevin Neville (Limerick) and pianist Brian Flanagan (Leitrim).

This year, the Trench Award will form part of Birr's first ever classical music festival, Birr Festival of Music & Voice. Running from Friday 26- Sunday 28 May, the weekend will feature performances by world class artists Bruno Caproni and Julian Evans, the RTÉ ConTempo Quartet, masterclasses and Birr Young Voices.

Emma will perform a 15-minute programme at the special gala concert at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Sunday, May 28 along with the other finalists, before the bursary is awarded by a prestigious selection panel.

John Molloy (bass-baritone), Bruno Caproni (leading international Verdi baritone), Julian Evans (renowned concert pianist) and Enda O'Connor (M.A./Conductor) are among the selection panel. Richard McGrath will be the professional accompanist for the Festival.

Director of Birr Festival of Music & Voice, Maureen de Forge said: "Those who have reached this final are either in their degree year, studying for their masters, or in Opera Studios abroad. All have had professional performance experience with orchestras or opera companies and will provide a wonderful and varied programme of music in the Trench Award 2017 Gala concert on Sunday, May 28."

Tickets for the Trench Award 2017 and Birr Festival of Music & Voice are on sale now. To book: www.birrtheatre.com Box Office (057) 91 22911