Divorce and separation rate in Offaly above the national average

According to the Census 2016 results released today, the divorce and separation rate in Offaly is above the national average.

The figures reveal that 3,774 people in Offaly are either divorced or separated. That figure is 4.8% of the population with the national rate being 4.7%

The number of divorced people in Ireland has increased to 103,895 since 2011.The number of separated

people increased slightly to 118,178 (from 116,194 in 2011).

