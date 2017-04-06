Population of Offaly increases by less than 2% since 2011

According to the Census 2016 results released today, the population of County Offaly stood at 77,961 in April 2016, an increase of 1.7% over the five year period since April 2011.

That increase is well below the increase in Leinster which rose by 5.2% while the national increase was 3.8%.

The figures show that Offaly’s population was comprised of 38,838 males and 39,123 females.

At the time of the Census in April 2016, 905 Irish Travellers resided in County Offaly, a decline of 11.7% since 2011

The percentage of non-nationals in Offaly was 8.7% which is below the national figure of 11.6%

Ireland’s population stood at 4,761,865 in April 2016, an increase of 173,613.





