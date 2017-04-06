BREAKING: A man has been found dead on a farm in Offaly

An elderly man has been found dead on a farm in Co. Offaly following an incident involving a quad bike, it has been revealed.

The Health and Safety Authority has said the man, aged in his 80s, died in the incident with a quad bike at Coole, Rhode, and his body was found at around 9pm last night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: A&E overcrowding persists at Tullamore Hospital

His body has been removed from the farm to Tullamore Hospital for a post mortem while an inspector from the HSA is at the scene as an investigation into the death is launched.

Gardaí are treating the tragedy it as a workplace accident.

SEE ALSO: Three people charged in relation to vicious armed robbery in Offaly

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.