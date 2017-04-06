Three people charged in relation to vicious armed robbery in Offaly

The three people arrested on Tuesday night last, March 4, in connection with an armed robbery in Tullamore have been charged in connection with the offence.

Gardaí have charged two men and a woman, all aged in their 20s, in connection with the robbery. They are due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning, Thursday, April 6, at 10.30am.

At approximately 9.25pm on Tuesday evening, April 4, two males entered a shop in Cappincur armed with a knife and a hammer. They threatened staff and left with a sum of money in a car with a third person. No staff or customers were injured.

The car then drove towards Dublin on the motorway. Three people, two males and one female were later arrested near Clonard, County Meath after ramming a Garda vehicle. Gardaí recovered the property taken and the weapons used.

The three arrested remain in Garda custody ahead of their court appearance.

