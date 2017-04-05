BREAKING: Three arrested following frightening armed robbery at Offaly shop

Gardai have arrested two males and a female following a robbery from a shop in Tullamore.

At approximately 9.25pm on Tuesday, April 4 two males entered a shop in Cappincur armed with a knife and a hammer, Gardai have revealed. They threatened staff and left with a sum of money in a car with a third person. No one was injured during the distressing incident.

The car then drove towards Dublin on the motorway. Laois Offaly Division Gardaí gave chase but their patrol car was rammed by the assailants as they tried to escape. Three people, two males and one female were later apprehended near Clonard, Co. Meath.

The three, all aged in their 20s, are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tullamore Garda Station. Gardai recovered the property taken and the weapons used in the robbery.