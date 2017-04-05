Offaly boy forced to wait for transplant as donor liver found to be damaged

The wait continues for eight-year-old Tullamore boy, Charlie Lynch, as his transplant surgery scheduled for yesterday, April 4, was cancelled when the donor liver was found to be damaged, his mother Helen has revealed.

A deceased donor had been found for Charlie, whose mother got the call in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but after been brought in, the surgery was abandoned when the doctor's made the heartbreaking discovery with the donated liver.

Charlie has now been waiting three years for a transplant, and was moved to the UK with his mother to be closer to the King's Hospital where a possible transplant will take place if a donor is found.

The young boy has been dealing with his illness since birth and now needs a liver transplant to survive. He requires a living donor with blood type O, or a stroke of good fortune that will will see him get a suitable deceased donor liver.

