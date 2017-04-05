WEEKEND WEATHER: Offaly will be hotter than Turkey as temperatures soar

Ireland will be hotter than parts of Turkey, Paris, Brussels and Vienna this weekend as we look set to be treated to some spring sunshine. The mercury will surpass 17C in parts on Friday and Saturday, bringing sunny spells across Offaly and the rest of the country.

It will be dry and bright with sunny spells on Friday and Saturday and forecasters expect the temperatures to hover around 15C in most parts. Despite the warm spell, thick cloud is expected to persist throughout this week, only breaking up slightly at the weekend.

Saturday will be the hottest day as temperatures could hit 17C in parts as the evenings are expected to stay mild. The south west will enjoy most of the sunny weather, but all areas will get kissed by the sun before spells of rain return for Sunday.

Today, Wednesday, April 5, temperatures are averaging just 13C, but it will get progressively warmer as the week goes on. Temperatures will drop to zero overnight before picking up again on Friday.

A break in the weather next week will see April showers return from Monday, particularly in the west and the north.

