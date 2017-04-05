Philadelphia's 2017 Rose of Tralee has Offaly mother

24-year-old Tara Grandich, who has strong Offaly links, has been selected as the 2017 Philadelphia Rose for this summer's Rose of Tralee festival. Tara, 24, currently resides in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, but her mother Mary Troy is a proud Kilcormac woman.

Mary was born to Sean and Rose Troy and grew up in Kilcormac, Offaly. Mary comes from a farming background, but she left the Faithful County behind and headed for America in the late 1970s.

There she met her Italian husband Peter in the Bronx in New York, and has been settled stateside every since. Despite this, the new Philadelphia Rose, Tara, has fond memories of travelling home to Offaly each year, and said "every trip is an adventure."

SEE ALSO: The date the Offaly Rose 2017 will be crowned has been revealed

She said she enjoyed everything about her visits to Ireland, from learning how to farm to whiskey tasting.

Tara remembers growing up watching the Rose of Tralee Festival, adding that it was always a dream that she would one day take her chance. She recalls telling her late granny that she would be waving to her on the stage. Although she won't be able to do that, Tara says she is "so excited to be part of this journey," and will be dedicating it to the memory of her granny Rose.

The ambitious young woman graduated from St. Joseph's University with a degree in International Business, and currently works in Portfolio Management for De Lage Landen, a global vendor finance company. Tara also works part-time as a bartender part-time in Ardmore.

The Rose of Tralee kicks off in Kerry in August for the traditional TV finals.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.