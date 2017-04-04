SOLD! Offaly farm goes at auction for over €1.4 million

A farm in Killeigh, Co. Offaly had been sold for a combined €1.439m, representing a fee of just under €10,800 per acre.

The 133.5 acre grazing and tillage farm was auctioned in three separate lots last week by GVM Tullamore.

They included a 48.5 acre parcel of grassland, 82.5 acres of tillage ground and a 2.5 acre site suitable for building, subject to planning.

The early stages of the auction saw bids come in individually for the lots, and €1.2 illion was also bid for the entire farm of all three lots.

At the close of the auction, the 48.5 acre lot had been sold to a local for €540,000 while the 2.5 acres also stayed local €74,000.

The biggest lot of 82.5 acres was purchased by a Meath tillage farmer for €825,000, meaning the three lots went for a combined €1.439m.

