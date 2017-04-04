NBRU agrees to enter WRC for talks over Bus Éireann dispute

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) has agreed to enter talks over the Bus Éireann dispute at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) this afternoon.

An all-out strike by workers at the loss-making company over proposed cost-cutting measures is already into its second week, and the action was escalated unofficially on Friday as workers staaged secondary pickets at Irish Rail and Dublin Bus depots.

The NBRU has said that the first item on the agenda will be a "complete review of the managerial structure at Bus Éireann."

General Secretary Dermot O'Leary says they remain opposed to any route closures at this time.

