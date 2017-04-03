Edenderry family have raised over €750,000 for St. Luke's Cancer Care

The Judge family from Edenderry, Co. Offaly, have been recognised for raising over €750,000 for The Friend's of St. Luke's Cancer Care over the last 30 years.

The astonishing amount raised was deemed incredible by Yvonne Boland, Appeals Director from The Friend's of St. Luke's, and she continued by saying they were "an inspiration to us all."

The family started fundraising more than 30 years ago when their mother, Susan Judge, was treated at St. Luke's when she was diagnosed with cancer in the 1980s.

Since her mother's subsequent death, Chrissie Reade took up the mantle and continued their amazing fundraising efforts.

Chrissie herself is now undergoing treatment having being diagnosed with lung cancer last year, but that hasn't stopped her leading the family to more fundraising success.

This year alone, the family have raised €36,500 for St. Luke's in rain, hail or shine, bringing their total over the years well in excess of three quarters of a million euro.

The Judge family's commitment to St. Luke's is unquestionable and truly incredible and they would like to thank all who supported their collections throughout the country and over the years.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.