Tullamore is the second most crowded A&E in the country

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures reveal that 28 patients are waiting on trolleys or in already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, the second highest number in the country. Just Univeristy Hospital Limerick has more people awaiting a proper hospital bed today.

Across the border in Laois, 19 patients are awaiting beds on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital, according to the figures released today.

In Mullingar Hospital, 8 patients are on trolleys, while a further 10 are in already full wards awaiting a bed. The highest individual numbers nationwide were recorded in University Hospital Limerick where 36 people are waiting on for a bed,

Nationally, according to the INMO figures, 412 patients are waiting for a hospital bed today on trolleys or full wards.