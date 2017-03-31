ESB power outage affecting 1,500 customers in Offaly

A major power outage is affecting over 1,500 ESB customers in Co. Offaly this evening. The outage is primarily impacting on home owners and businesses in the Tullamore area, and power has been lost there since before 4.30pm this afternoon, Friday, March 31.

ESB Networks have said the outage has resulted in a loss of power for 1,575 customers, and people have been reporting outages at Clonminch, Rahan and Ballard, around Tullamore.

The ESB Power Check service is estimating that the fault will be repaired and power restored in the coming hours, with an estimated time of 8.15pm given for a return of power.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," the have said.