AES announce full upgrade to Tullamore waste collection fleet

AES Bord na Móna, the long-standing midlands waste collection and processing company, has announced a significant investment of 17 new refuse collection vehicles (RCVs) at a value of almost €4 million, including six new trucks set for Tullamore.

Commenting on this substantial fleet investment Ciaran Brady, Head of Resource Recovery Bord na Móna stated, “this investment is driven by our ethos of continually improving, and is a combination of replacing and enhancing our fleet. This will enable AES to provide an even more reliable, efficient, and professional service to its customers.”

Of the 17 new vehicles added to its fleet, six will be based in the AES Tullamore depot representing a full upgrade of the Tullamore RCV fleet. All the RCVs come equipped with a range of new safety features, as well as a number of other enhancements geared towards a greater environmentally efficient and quiet performance.

Unlike a lot of transport vehicles, an RCV is a highly advanced vehicle. Not only does it include quality engineering but they also feature advanced lifting equipment, weighing equipment, and all of these features are connected together through an elaborate technology system.

A number of the vehicles are twin-pack bodies, which essentially comprises of two separate bodies on the one chassis, independent tailgates and independent operational systems. This safeguards against cross contamination at all stages of the collection and recycling process, AES have said.

It enables general waste and recyclables to be collected together in one trip without the risk of waste contamination. The company have said that this type of collection practise is at their core as they strive to make the most of natural resources and deliver more sustainable solutions for the benefit of the communities they serve.

In addition to its investment in RCVs, AES also purchased a fleet of hook loaders, chain loaders, and a number of bin delivery vehicles over the past year. It has also invested in a new maintenance facility in Portlaoise for servicing its midlands fleet. The company is also in the process of rolling out a new cloud based maintenance reporting and tracking system across all its vehicles, depots, and maintenance facilities.

AES Bord na Móna have also indicated that it will be making further investments to its fleet during 2017, as it aims to further enhance its service offering to customers, engage in continuous development, local depots and the community it serves.

