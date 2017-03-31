Travel issues easing as services slowly resume

Irish Rail are reporting that some of their services are now resuming as Bus Éireann workers move away from unofficial secondary pickets. Irish Rail have said the 9:25am service from Heuston to Galway, which stops at Tullamore, has left Dublin at 9:50am, but confirmation is pending regarding other services on the line.

Meanwhile, the company are reporting that services elsewhere in the country are resuming and that it expects full service, with delays, to re-commence in the coming hours. This will come too late for many workers and students who were forced to make alternative travel arrangements this morning, resulting in a knock-on affect on traffic on all routes.

The disruption occurred when Bus Éireann workers, who are on strike since last week, set up secondary unoffical pickets at Irish Rail stations without notice, meaning workers refused to pass the picket and services ground to a halt.

The Bus Éireann dispute centres on a dispute over cuts to pay and conditions planned by the company without Union agreement.

Visit www.irishrail.ie for more information regarding the services re-opening and those still affected by the ongoing strike.

