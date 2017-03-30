Call put out to Offaly TY students for business video competition

Transition Year students in Offaly and across Ireland are being encouraged to get involved in the new Guaranteed Irish video competition launched by Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton TD yesterday, Wednesday, March 29. The initiative matches Transition Year students and local businesses, with the aim of producing creative videos profiling businesses at community level.

Commenting at yesterday’s launch, CEO of Guaranteed Irish, Brid O’Connell said: “We are really excited to announce details of the Guaranteed Irish video competition, where we are calling on Transition Year students to make a short video about local businesses in their community."

"We hope that the competition gets Transition Year students involved with their locality, and most importantly that they meet with local businesses in Offaly. There are some terrific prizes for the winning school with a brand-new website and film training up for grabs – so we encourage schools in Offaly and right across Ireland to get involved,” O'Connell added.

The initiative is part of a programme of Guaranteed Irish public engagement activities aimed at attracting new members, raising the profile of existing members, and encouraging the wider public to support companies that contribute positively to Ireland’s economy and society.

Speaking at yesterday’s launch, Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton TD said: “I am delighted to launch this Guaranteed Irish video competition. This is an excellent opportunity for Transition Year students to learn both about business and enterprise in their local communities and also to enhance their education in film studies. I wish the very best of luck to all students involved in the competition and I hope that students will feel engaged with the businesses in their communities.”

Entries will be judged on originality, creativity, plot, pacing, structure, direction, writing (where applicable), entertainment value and overall quality of production.

Entries should be submitted between Tuesday, May 2, and Friday, May 5 via a Dropbox account to Guaranteed Irish. A shortlist of eight videos will be selected for the judging panel and announced on Friday May 11. The winning school will be announced on Monday May 22. Schools looking to get involved should email: info@guaranteedirish.ie.

Members of the judging panel include: Stefanie Preissner, Screenwriter, Playwright and Actor; Elaine Geraghty, CEO Screen Producers Ireland (SPI); Garry McHugh, Director, Young Irish Film Makers; Shane Byrne, CEO Showoff; Maser, Artist and Guaranteed Irish Hero; and Brid O’Connell, CEO, Guaranteed Irish.

The winning school will receive a website designed and developed by Showoff along with a workshop on app development for Transition Year students. The winning school will also receive a three-day workshop in film making from Young Irish Film Makers.

