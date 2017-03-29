Public meeting to discuss food poverty crisis scheduled for Edenderry

Offaly food poverty and homelessness activist Ken Smollen has announced that a public meeting centred on the ongoing food poverty crisis will be held in Larkin's Bistro, JKL Street, Edenderry, on Tuesday, April 4 at 8pm.

"The amount of new families from our county who are coming forward, admitting that they need help with food is growing at an alarming rate," Smollen remarked.

"Since December I have visited well over 100 homes in Offaly, many of them in the East Offaly areas of Edenderry, Rhode, Croghan, Bracknagh, Portarlington and Clonbullogue," he added.

"We urgently need to put a plan in place that will allow us to help all of these families who, until now, have been living secretly in food poverty. Shame and embarrassment has kept the vast majority of these people and their families in hiding. Thankfully and with your help and generosity, that’s beginning to change," he concluded.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting on April 4.

