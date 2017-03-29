Tullamore pub to host fundraiser to help save the life of dying Offaly boy

Joe Lee's Pub on Church Street, Tullamore, are hosting a fundraiser for Charlie Lynch, the son of Helen Lynch, who recently told us about her campaign to get her son the liver transplant he desperately needs to survive a rare liver disease.

Joe Lee's have revealed details of their fundraiser, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 8.

The 'Save Charlie' event will host a bake sale, bouncing castles, raffle, face painting, as well as an acoustic open mic night, all in aid of the Tullamore boy, who is being treated and awaiting a living donor in the UK.

Charlie was born with billary atresia, a liver condition he has suffered with all his life, and now the 8-year-old needs a life-saving transplant.

His mother Helen has been running a GoFundMe campaign to raise the funds needed to have people tested to see if they are a possible donor for Charlie.

You can donate to that appeal by clicking here, or get you can get yourself down to Joe Lee's in Tullamore on April 8 to show your support.

