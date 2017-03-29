Drug offences up by 30% in Offaly's local Garda region

The number of drug offences recorded in Offaly's catchment Garda region has increased by more than a third when compared with 2015.

The CSO figures, released today, show that almost 3,000 drug offences were recorded in the Eastern region, which encompasses Offaly, as well as Laois, Westmeath, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow. That marks an increase of 750 offences over a twelve month period.

The same report also shows a substantial increase in sex offences - 25% - up to 417 in 2016. Murders stood at 12 in 2016, the same figure as the year previous for the Eastern region.

SEE ALSO: BREAKING: Offaly father (53) jailed for raping his own daughter

Elsewhere, the report also revealed a significant drop in burglary and theft offences in the region. Conversely to the drug offences, instances of burglaries dropped by almost a third with just over 3,000 recorded in 2016.

SEE ALSO: House broken into and two cars stolen in Edenderry

There were over 8,200 thefts, a drop of 18% when compared to 2015.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.