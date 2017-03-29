Opportunity for Offaly engineering companies to grow their business

The Local Enterprise Offices of Offaly, Westmeath, Longford and Laois, in conjunction with WestBIC and Almir Business, have announced the rollout of a new programme to help ambitious engineering business owners grow their enterprises.

The Engenuity Midlands Innovation Programme is an ideal opportunity for eligible small businesses in the Engineering sector to receive professional training, mentoring and access to networking and collaboration opportunities, "leading to well defined growth strategies and acting as a catalyst for innovation," a statement read.

The Engenuity Programme is an integral part of the structured effort to promote market-led innovation, stakeholder collaboration, best practice transfer and product and trade development among the Midlands Engineering Cluster. Its core objective is to equip 20 engineering companies to innovate and kickstart their expansion based on growth planning, training, mentoring and sales development.

In the Midlands region, for a commitment fee of €200, a tailored support package will be provided to 20 enterprises that have ambitions and potential to grow, with benefits including: four workshops focused on developing technology transfer/innovation opportunities, key approaches to embrace technology, lean processing, servitisation as a game changer for engineering; Individual, tailored mentoring action plans for growth; Inclusion in the regional subcontract and collaboration opportunities database; Participation the Midlands Engineering Network and participation at network events; Participation at a Meet the Buyer Event; Signposting of further support services to facilitate innovation and growth potential.

Speaking on behalf of the Local Enterprise Offices, Christine Charlton of LEO Westmeath stated “We are looking forward to working with the programme participants to progress a key segment of the engineering sector in the Midlands. The project responds to a need to facilitate innovation and product development, new skills and competitive positioning. Our research indicates that the local engineering sector has the potential to present a source of additional viable and sustainable employment opportunities with a focus on growth, innovation and increased export sales.”

The project is part of the Midlands Region Action Plan for Jobs and is funded under the Enterprise Ireland managed LEO Competitive Fund. The participants are now being recruited. For further information, eligibility criteria and an Expression of Interest Form, you can contact Kerry Quinlan, WestBIC, info@westbic.ie Tel: (091) 730850. Expressions of Interest must be submitted by April 23, 2017.

