Minor injuries sustained in crash outside Tullamore

Minor injuries have been sustained in a single-vehicle crash, which occurred earlier this morning, Wednesday, March 29, on the N52 between Tullamore and Kilbeggan.

The crash happened shortly after 9am on the road close to the Durrow crossroads, and traffic was heavy in the area for some time as a result.

Gardai responded to the incident and shortly before 11am, they cleared the scene and normal traffic flow resumed, Midlands 103 has reported.

